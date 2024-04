PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — For the first time, a litter vacuum truck has joined Pierce County’s fleet.

It’s used to remove roadside litter and keep leaves out of storm drains.

Now, Pierce County wants your help to name the truck that helps keep the county beautiful. You must live in unincorporated Pierce County to participate.

You can submit your name ideas now through May 12.

Voting will happen from May 10 to 20, and the winning name will be announced on May 24.

©2024 Cox Media Group