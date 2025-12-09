‘Heavily intoxicated’ 25-year-old arrested for DUI after 3-car crash in Magnolia

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into two cars in Magnolia, which severely damaged both vehicles and a utility pole.

On Dec. 6 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a collision in the 3400 block of W. Viewmont Way W., SPD announced.

Officers noted that a Nissan Rogue collided with two parked vehicles, a Nissan Leaf and a BMW sedan.

DUI leads to 3-car collision, vehicle flipped on its side in Magnolia

As SPD arrived, they found the Nissan Rogue flipped on its side and leaning against a power pole.

The police report claimed that the driver was “heavily intoxicated.” Several 12-ounce beer cans were found on the ground near the car.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) cut the man out of his vehicle to extricate him and transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD noted the man has since been released from the hospital.

Officers have requested that the Seattle City Attorney file criminal charges for DUI and reckless driving. The man was also cited for traveling at speeds too fast for the road or conditions and for having an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle.

The crash prompted a significant road closure because the power pole was nearly severed in half.

SPD deploys DUI Emphasis team for the holiday season

SPD has created a dedicated group of officers that will patrol for intoxicated drivers throughout the holiday season, something the department hasn’t done since 2019.

The DUI Emphasis team’s duties are already underway, working nightly from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. across Seattle.

Between Dec. 3 and 7, the DUI Emphasis team has made 175 police contacts, which have resulted in 27 DUI arrests and 123 citations for traffic infractions. The department noted that the majority of citations were for speeding.

According to the data SPD provided, the Emphasis team made a weekly high of eight DUI arrests in one night, and made seven DUI arrests on the first night of patrols.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group