Heart to headline Seattle NHL Winter Classic in Seattle with Sir Mix-a-Lot

SEATTLE — Heart and Sir Mix-A-Lot will headline the musical acts performing at the NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The famous Seattle rock band led by the famed Wilson sisters will reunite for their first concert in four years.

Additionally, according to the NHL, Sir Mix-A-Lot will perform “one of his most popular songs” during the player introductions.

The NHL Winter Classic is an annual outdoor ice hockey game played during the NHL regular season approximately around New Year’s Day. The first Winter Classic was held on Jan. 1, 2008, between the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The NHL regulation-size rink will sit at the center of T-Mobile Park, adorned with elements thematic to the sports teams in the Pacific Northwest. Oceanic topographic maps on the field, docks and piers surrounding the rink, and an iceberg floating behind the team benches featuring an NHL compass.

The main entertainment stage will feature a real auxiliary ice rink and boats, including a shipwrecked vessel capsized by the Kraken itself.

In addition to the NHL Winter Classic, Heart will also be performing at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31. Heart toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a split that estranged the Wilson sisters for three years, according to Blabbermouth. The split occurred after Ann Wilson’s husband, Dean Wetter, was arrested when he allegedly assaulted Nancy’s then-teenage sons backstage during a White River Amphitheater show in 2016.

Their performance at Climate Pledge Arena will be their first show in three years.

Fourteen-year-old Seattle-based singer and guitarist Nikhil Bagga will perform the U.S. national anthem.

Included in the festivities will be “A Tribute to Seattle Sports,” with appearances by Jay Buhner, Jamal Crawford, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Marshawn Lynch, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson. It is expected to occur during the game’s second intermission.

This story was originally posted by MyNorthwest.

©2023 Cox Media Group