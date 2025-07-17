Hearing to lift Kohberger case gag order happening today

Earlier this month, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murder of four University of Idaho students, allowing him to avoid the death penalty.

Due to the notoriety of the murders, almost all information related to the court case had been locked behind a judge’s gag order.

Now that the plea deal for Kohberger has been accepted, media outlets are pushing for the release of all case documents.

A motion to vacate a non-dissemination order in the case was filed on July 3 by attorneys representing 24 media organizations.

The judge hears the arguments on Thursday.

Kohberger will be sentenced for the murders next week. He will face multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

KIRO 7’s Gary Horcher will be live in Boise, covering everything that happens in court.

