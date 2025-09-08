Hearing for Gig Harbor teacher accused of child molestation

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A hearing was held on Monday for a former Key Peninsula teacher accused of molesting children.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Jordan Henderson in April 2024.

He’s facing allegations of misconduct.

Court documents say the then-5th-grade teacher molested kids in his Evergreen Elementary school classroom over a two-year period.

He pleaded not guilty and is out on bail and being monitored electronically.

Parents of the victims are suing the district, claiming that they failed to protect their children.

