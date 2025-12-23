Healthier Together: What to expect before menopause

Perimenopause can hit women hard as they transition from regular menstrual cycles to menopause.

It is a period that affects all women and can last from two to four years.

Women start perimenopause at different ages. Some may notice signs, such as irregular periods in their 40s or 50s.

During perimenopause, estrogen — the main female hormone— rises and falls.

Women will experience various symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, rapid heart rates, and brain fog. These changes can feel intense as menstruation begins to cease.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield, explained to KIRO 7 that the fluctuating symptoms can feel overwhelming.

“Some might experience rapid heart rates or feelings akin to being scared,” she noted. The symptoms of perimenopause typically include hot flashes and the classic night sweats that many are familiar with.

“These symptoms can come on abruptly and feel all-consuming, impacting mental and physical well-being,” she added. “Brain fog, for example, can make it challenging to articulate thoughts clearly, which often goes unaddressed.”

In addition to the common symptoms, there is an increased risk of depression during this transitional period. However, Dr. Saint Clair reassured that there are effective treatment options available. Individual treatments may target specific symptoms, while broader strategies can include hormone replacement therapy, which addresses multiple symptoms simultaneously.

“It’s essential to break the stigma associated with discussing perimenopause,” the doctor emphasized. “By doing so, women can seek comfort and relief with their health care providers. I’m glad to see more conversations happening around this topic.”

Dr. Saint Clair believes it is crucial to raise awareness for perimenopause. The discussion can lead to more tailored treatment options and better management of symptoms.

