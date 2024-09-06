Healthier Together: Helping students handle back-to-school anxiety

It’s an exciting time for many students as they head back to school, but for some, it is a time of anxiety and uncertainty. In KIRO 7′s latest Healthier Together, Ranji Sinha speaks to medical professionals at Tacoma’s Mary Bridge Hospital about back-to-school anxiety as kids head back to class.

Seattle Public Schools were back in session this week, and school officials were at Madrona Elementary School bright and early on the first day of school to welcome new and returning students.

For most students, the return to school is a happy time. However, many students may also be struggling. In 2021 the National Institute of Mental Health estimated 31.9% of young people aged 13-18 experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime.

“We’ve definitely seen anxiety among kids at a whole new volume than we’ve seen historically,” said Kianna Carter, a licensed social worker at Mary Bridge Hospital in Tacoma. She and other professionals from the hospital sat down recently with KIRO 7 to talk over the issue of anxiety as students head back to class.

Carter did not have exact numbers offhand - but suspects that a large percentage of young people would admit to feeling anxious at times. Carter also reaffirmed that new variables with a new school year can trigger anxiety, but she also believes that structure can combat it.

“I think that sense of routine and familiarity can help make the unknown feel a little more bearable,” Carter said.

Carter believes COVID-19 created lingering concerns when going back to in-person school - and that social media has also influenced anxiety. However, while anxiety levels may be higher in 2024, so is awareness.

“There’s lots of support available and strategies to help curb some of the anxiety that we’ve seen elevated,” said Carter.

She said searching for solutions with actual people, such as school caregivers like trusted teachers, coaches, or before/after school program leaders, should come before social media or the internet.

She also emphasized the signs that parents should look out for, not just in the first week, but throughout the first few weeks of school. Those first weeks are a time of transition.

“If you’re noticing some overt behavior changes within your young person, be mindful of that in the first few weeks and onward through the school year,” Carter said.

Carter said students may encounter increased irritability or even physical symptoms such as stomach aches and headaches. These feelings and symptoms may result in a student’s avoidance of school.

“Letting kids talk and kind of listening and talking through some of those feelings.” That is the strategy recommended by Julie Hertzog, a child life manager at Mary Bridge Hospital. Her job is to help minimize stress for hospitalized children who are sick or have a medical procedure.

Hertzog tells some parents to have their child see a doctor around this time, whether sick or not, to help reassure them.

“I think in real life if we can promote that it’s to keep your body healthy, then that’s really important,” Hertzog said.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America suggests developing coping-ahead strategies to learn how to react to situations. Hertzog said parents should not try to fix things, but help students feel ready. She also knows when parents need to step in if anxiety becomes overwhelming or debilitating.

“If you feel like it’s starting to kind of interfere with the normalcy of your life or it’s making it so difficult to get to school - then maybe you need to be reaching out to some people for support,” Hertzog said.

Both women are glad anxiety awareness is now mainstream, even if anxiety feels more prevalent because it underlines the commonality. Carter said parents and students need to understand that anxiety is ‘a very normal experience and that you’re not alone.’

Hertzog said that making plans to cope with the emotions and transition back to school can only help situations.

“Things can still be difficult, they can still be hard, but let’s see how we can get through these things,” Hertzog said.

Regence BlueShield lists a large number of outlets for people dealing with mental crises in Washington. While school officials and medical professionals alike hope that school anxiety won’t elevate to crisis levels, medical professionals say that just knowing these resources exist is key for anyone who may be coping with mental health challenges.

24-Hour Crisis Line: 1 (866) 427-4747 Immediate help for individuals, families, and friends of people in emotional crisis.

King County 2-1-1: 1 (800) 621-4636 Information on health and human services in King County, including housing assistance and help with financial needs, available Monday. – Friday., 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Teen Link: 1 (866) 833-6546 Confidential and anonymous helpline for teens to talk with trained teen volunteers about any issue, available every evening, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Washington Recovery Help Line: 1 (866) 789-1511 Confidential, anonymous, 24/7 crisis intervention and referral services helpline for issues related to alcohol, substance use disorders, or problems related to gambling.

Washington Warm Line: 1 (877) 500-9276 Confidential, peer-support helpline for people living with emotional and mental health challenges, answered by trained volunteers who have lived with mental health challenges, available Monday – Friday, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and weekends 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Washington State Health Care Authority has mental health crisis lines available for all Washingtonians, listed by county.

