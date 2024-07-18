Health officials investigate norovirus outbreak at Sammamish cafe

Public Health officials have completed an investigation into a norovirus outbreak linked to Sammamish Cafe & Spirits.

The outbreak, which appears to be over, was traced back to multiple staff members who exhibited symptoms consistent with norovirus.

The outbreak was first identified after five people reported becoming ill following meals at Sammamish Cafe & Spirits on July 2 and July 3.

An additional person, who did not eat at the restaurant but lives with one of the sick individuals, also developed symptoms.

The symptoms reported included vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills.

During the investigation, several restaurant staff members reported experiencing norovirus symptoms since July 4.

However, none of the affected staff worked while symptomatic.

Public Health officials closed the restaurant on July 12 for thorough cleaning and disinfection.

On July 15, Environmental Health Investigators assessed the cleaning efforts and reviewed the staff’s health records.

They found no staff members had been symptomatic in the two weeks before the outbreak.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen on the same day after it was confirmed that proper cleaning and disinfection protocols had been followed.

Health officials also guided employees in preventing norovirus spread, including handwashing and avoiding bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Three of the six sick individuals underwent laboratory testing, and two tested positive for norovirus.

Public Health officials will revisit the restaurant within two weeks to ensure compliance with food safety practices and cleaning protocols.

