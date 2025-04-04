Heads up, drivers! Expect heavy congestion on I-5 near JBLM for several nights

DUPONT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 for several nights if they’re traveling between Tacoma and Olympia.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on April 4 and 5, WSDOT is reducing the highway to one lane approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Drivers in both directions will take the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit. Law enforcement will direct traffic from the exit to the on-ramp and back onto the highway.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will be closed to everyone.

WSDOT recommends travelers add at least one hour of extra travel time to their plans.

The same closures will happen again on April 11 and 12.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will place support beams on a new overpass during the closure. The work is part of the I-5 -Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

Construction for this project began in 2023 and is expected to continue through 2026.





