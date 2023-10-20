Heads up commuters! New fall street parking rates kick in for Seattle next week

SEATTLE — Seattle commuters may see rates for their favorite parking spots change next week.

This comes as the Seattle Department of Transportation implements its regularly scheduled seasonal rates. It will primarily affect 19 areas where SDOT data shows it’s “currently challenging to find an open parking space.”

For areas where occupancy is typically over 85%, rates will increase by $0.50 an hour for afternoon and night parking. Fourteen other areas will not see any rate change, while five will actually see rates go down thanks to lower demand for spaces.

These changes will kick in on Monday, Oct. 23.

SDOT implements on-street rate changes three times a year -- in the winter, summer, and fall. This is designed to address changes to parking demand that typically come with each season.

For the full list of updated parking rates in each specific area, you can head to this link.





