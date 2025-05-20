Heading to a state park or national forest? You may need an app

WASHINGTON — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

Visiting a state park? You might need an app for that.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said it’s moving to a mostly cashless system for collecting fees at trailheads, day use sites, and campgrounds.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking people to download the Recreation.gov mobile app before visiting national forests.

However, park-goers can still purchase passes from local vendors and online.

Officials said recreation fees and passes are used to maintain and operate parks.

©2025 Cox Media Group