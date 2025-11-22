Heading to Sea-Tac for Thanksgiving travel? We look at the cost of getting there

SEATAC, Wash. — The trek to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) can be a journey in itself, especially during a record-breaking travel week expected during the Thanksgiving holiday.

At SEA, the reserved lot is completely filled up during Thanksgiving week, though there are several options to consider.

Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the airport, expects plenty of spots in the general parking garage, which costs $37 a day. They are opening up the garage from 7 p.m.-midnight Monday-Sunday to help ease congestion in the arrival and departure lanes.

“Everybody wants to pick up grandma, grandpa, family, and friends at the curb. So we get that, but is there a way that we can find ways to reduce that congestion? Hopefully, that 90 minutes free in the garage will help that,” Cooper said.

If you can get to the Link light rail, that’s the preferred and cheapest option to get to SEA. However, it’s not accessible for everyone.

“If the light rail went into Ballard, I’d take the light rail,” said Jim Maza, who was flying out Friday.

Jim drove, but if he wanted, it could have cost about $40 to take a ride share to his closest Link station at Westlake. Rideshare all the way to SEA would cost $100.

Similarly, a rideshare from the Eastside to Sea-Tac costs around $85, depending on the time of day. Getting to the Husky Stadium Link Station would be around $43.

In South King County, a ride share to Angle Lake costs about $40, or a $73 rideshare directly to the airport.

“For the most part, I tend to drive. At this point, it’s easier to get home as well. It’s more reliable. I know where my car is at the time,” Mazza said.

He paid $20 a day for his off-site parking.

Typically, the closer to SEA a lot is, the more expensive it is.

KIRO 7 checked reservations at several lots from Wednesday at 12 p.m. Through Sunday at 12 p.m. At the Fairwood Inn, parking for that time would cost $38, though it’s more than four miles away. A closer option at Wally Park was quoted at $178 on the website.

