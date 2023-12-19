Head of Washington State Ferries to step down in 2024

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries Assistant Secretary Patty Rubstello has announced she will be stepping down in early 2024. She has served in the position for the past three years, capping a long career with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Rubstello will step down after a successor is chosen and is prepared to assume the role. After 33 years at WSDOT, Rubstello said in a statement to WSF staff she is ready for a new chapter in her life:

“After losing my father this fall and learning that I will soon be a brand-new grandmother, it reminded me how important it is to strike the right balance between time spent with loved ones and the demands of the job.”

The state ferry system has had to deal with major issues that began before Rubstello took the helm, including an aging fleet with constant vessel breakdowns and a lack of staff. However, there is hope on the horizon.

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget includes funding for new vessels and staffing. And in the coming months WSF will begin the bidding process to select contractors to build up to five new Hybrid Electric Olympic Class (HEOC) ferries. The first of those vessels could be ready by 2027.

“We are at a very pivotal time at WSF, and we each have an important role in shaping our future. I know that future is full of calmer seas with you all pushing forward fulfilling the critical roles you all play,” said Rubstello in her statement.

