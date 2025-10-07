Hazy conditions from WA fires could be harmful to vulnerable groups

For those of you in parts of King and Pierce counties, it’s going to be a little hazy today, experts say it’s recommended that those who are vulnerable stay inside.

There are more than three dozen fires burning across Washington as of Tuesday morning. Some are newer and smaller, others have been burning for months.

Jeff Bouschor with Northwest Team 12 tells us they are working overtime with thousands of firefighters to fight the fires.

“We are the number one and number two priority fires in the nation,” Bouschor said.

The Lower Sugarloaf and the Labor Mountain fires are burning more than 80,000 acres across the Chelan County area.

Duane Bishop with the US Forest Service said that since the fire season started in May this year with early fires, they are seeing longer and more extreme seasons.

“We are hoping we are days or weeks to the end of the season, but we recognize it’s been a long season and summer for ya’ll,” Bishop said.

The smoke from those fires is creating unhealthy air quality issues for many.

Linda Wadleigh with NW Team 10 monitors air quality each day for the impacted regions.

“Wood smoke produces a lot of particulate matter and some of it can get deep into your lungs,” Wadleigh said.

But the precaution isn’t for everyone in Western Washington, only those who are in the “unhealthy air quality” areas.

“So if you have a health issue or you’re a football player or athlete in a practice, there are certain times smoke is impacting atmosphere air quality you might not want to go outside,” Wadleigh said.

Fire officials say thousands of firefighters are working daily to contain the burns

“We have been successful getting everything available to us, every tool in the toolbox we could think of has been employed on the fires.” Bouschor said.

Saying it’s just a matter of time before the smoke lifts for good

“We do have changes coming in our forecast, that’s something we are looking forward to.”

