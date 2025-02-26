Local

Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Snohomish County crash
By KIRO 7 News Staff

MONROE, Wash. — A portion of Highway 2 in Monroe has shut down due to a three-car crash that warranted a hazmat response.

Snohomish Regional Fire reported the crash around 9:30 a.m. at Fryelands Boulevard.

Washington State Patrol said the hazmat crew was called for a possible leakage. It’s unclear what spilled.

At least one person was seriously injured. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

0 of 5

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.



©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read