MONROE, Wash. — A portion of Highway 2 in Monroe has shut down due to a three-car crash that warranted a hazmat response.

Snohomish Regional Fire reported the crash around 9:30 a.m. at Fryelands Boulevard.

Washington State Patrol said the hazmat crew was called for a possible leakage. It’s unclear what spilled.

Hazmat is now on scene at the HWY 2 crash doing a full assessment of what spilled and making a game plan to clean up. Tow trucks have been dispatched. No ETA for reopening. pic.twitter.com/9vIz49nEi2 — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) February 26, 2025

At least one person was seriously injured. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

0 of 5 Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down Photos from Snohomish Regional Fire Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down Photos from Snohomish Regional Fire Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down Photos from Snohomish Regional Fire Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down Photos from Snohomish Regional Fire Hazmat crews respond to 3-car crash in Monroe, portion of US 2 shut down Photos from Snohomish Regional Fire

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.









©2025 Cox Media Group