Have you seen this man? WSP searching for endangered missing person

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for an “at-risk” missing man, the agency reported via X Monday.

Troopers are looking for 33-year-old Dale Coleman, described by authorities as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

WSP stated Coleman was last seen May 25 around 11 a.m. near South 248th Street in Kent. He left without his required medications and may be unable to return home without assistance.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

WSP stated if seen, call 911.

