Have you seen this 82-year-old missing from Tukwila?

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tukwila Police Department for 82-year-old Cathryn Vannice.

Vannice was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the area of S 144th St Tukwila and was possibly walking toward the direction of Burien.

WSP said she isn’t able to return without assistance.

She is 5′3″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Vannice has white hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and jeans.

If you see her, call 911.

