Have you seen these men? Deputies report guns, ammo, art stolen in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers Tacoma/Pierce County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men.

The men allegedly stole nearly $40,000 in guns and ammunition from the Glacier West Self Storage on 160th Street East in South Hill on February 14.

“The two men can be seen on surveillance video breaking through the fence with bolt cutters,” Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto said. “They were seen later using the same bolt cutters to get into two units.”

Investigators said they are not sure if the thieves knew the guns were there or if they just got lucky. The haul was worth nearly $40,000.

“We have pistols, rifles, shotguns, ARs, all in locked Pelican cases, $30,000 in just firearms,” Cappetto said. “The ammunition itself was about $7,000. Several different calibers, hundreds of boxes.”

Also stolen in the heist were 10 to 12 collectible Park West paintings, which are estimated to be worth anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 in total.

Pierce County law enforcement offering reward for tips leading to suspects

Since the case is one month old and Pierce County investigators have exhausted all avenues to identify and arrest the men, Crimestoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Both suspects are described as white males, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 lbs. One of them wore distinctive Nike Max 90s Essentials shoes.

(Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Police said the suspects got away in an early model Ford F-150 without a tailgate. The truck was not displaying a license plate at the time of the burglary.

“If we get a tip that leads to an arrest and a charge, the person that provided that tip will be paid through Crimestopper,” Cappetto said.

If you recognize either suspect, call Carimstoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Reference incident # 25-045-01490. You can remain anonymous.

