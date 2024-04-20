Have you seen me? Pygmy goat stolen from the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A pygmy goat was stolen from The Spring Fair at the Washington State Fair grounds in Puyallup overnight, according to the goat’s owner.

Cowboy was part of the Cascade Pygmy Goat Association show.

Kaci Cluzel tells KIRO 7 that Cowboy was taken between 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning.

Cowboy is her son’s goat, and he’s a mess, she said, and he really wants the goat back.

If you have information about Cowboy, contact Kaci on her Facebook page here:

URGENT: our goat was stolen at the fair last night between 10 & this morning If you find please reached out to me ASAP!!! Posted by Kaci Mower on Saturday, April 20, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group