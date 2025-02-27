Have you seen Marley? Port Angeles woman missing for over a month

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Have you seen Marley Zimmerman? The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for the 28-year-old woman.

She went missing in Port Angeles over a month ago.

Troopers say she was last seen on January 1, just after 2:30 a.m., on Columbia Street.

Her family hasn’t been able to reach her since and they’re worried about her.

Troopers say Zimmerman was last seen wearing all black clothing and had a light green and tan backpack.

She is about 5′2 tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or know where she might be, call 911 right away.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA)- Zimmerman- Port Angeles, WA pic.twitter.com/wpXe3wB2s0 — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 27, 2025





