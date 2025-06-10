Have you seen him? WA teen missing since 2023 may be in Seattle area

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a Washington teenager who has been missing since 2023.

Ray Reed, now 17, was last seen in Sequim in March of 2023 as he was getting picked up by a friend. According to deputies, he was “later seen getting a ride from an unknown female.” Deputies say he could be in the Seattle area, but his exact location is unknown.

Reed is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A vigil for Reed will be held on Saturday, June 14th at 2 p.m. at Carrie Blake Park Bandshell in Sequim.

Deputies say, “His family is heartbroken and desperately searching for answers. If you have any information—no matter how small—it could make a difference. You can remain anonymous."

Submit a tip with the sheriff’s office:

- Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch: 360-417-2459

- Tip Line: 360-417-2540

