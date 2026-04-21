SPD asks for help finding missing 92-year-old man last seen near Ballinger Park

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 92-year-old man who went missing from the Mountlake Terrace area on Monday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Juan Vasquez was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, near Ballinger Park.

Police say he was walking in an unknown direction and is unable to return without assistance.

Juan is 5′3 and around 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a white sweater, and blue jeans.

As of Tuesday morning, he is still missing, and SPD sent out a second post encouraging the community to help find him.

If you see Juan, you’re asked to call 911.

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