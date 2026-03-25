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Have you seen him? Seattle police search for missing 14-year-old

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Have you seen him? Seattle police search for missing 14-year-old
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Police are searching for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Brian was last seen at Lincoln High School in Wallingford.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a red t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Seattle police ask that you please call 911 if you see him.

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