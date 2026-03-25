Have you seen him? Seattle police search for missing 14-year-old

Seattle Police are searching for a missing teenager.
14-year-old Brian was last seen at Lincoln High School in Wallingford.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a red t-shirt, and blue jeans.
Seattle police ask that you please call 911 if you see him.
Missing Juvenile: Brian, 14 years old, last seen wearing a gray jacket, red t-shirt, and blue jeans. Last seen at Lincoln High School in Wallingford. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/usjPANaHod— Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 25, 2026
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