Have you seen him? Officials search for missing Seattle teenager

SEATTLE — Officials have activated an Endangered and Missing Person Alert (EMPA) for 19-year-old Gavin Nickerson from Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Gavin was last seen near Green Lake Community Center on Tuesday, August 12, around 2:30 p.m.

Police report he was last seen wearing a royal blue cap with a red/white logo, a blue tank top, light gray shorts, white socks, and red and black Air Jordans, with a black backpack. Gavin is 6′1 and 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm.

WSP reports that Gavin is traveling on foot, and he is unable to return home without assistance.

If you see Gavin, call 911 immediately.

