Have you seen him? Man wanted in Renton rape case from last summer

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a rape that was reported to police last August.

An arrest warrant for second-degree rape has been issued for 34-year-old Cersain Hernandez Garcia.

He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

On the evening of Aug. 21, a woman told police she had been raped on Aug. 16 by a man she knew. She also said she may have been drugged, according to Renton PD spokesperson Meeghan Black.

When Garcia failed to show up for court hearings, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about where Garcia might be is asked to email Det. Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

Last July 4, a woman said she was raped near Cedar River Dog Park in Renton by a man she met earlier that night.

Renton Police said the suspect in that case was arrested in early November on first-degree rape charges.









