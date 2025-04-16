HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 10-year-old missing in wooded area in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Several counties have become involved in the search for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen yesterday evening in a wooded area in Port Angeles.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Combs was last seen playing in the area near Blue Mountain Road south of Highway 101. He ran off into the woods around 4 p.m. on April 15 and has not been seen since.

A request for King County air support has been made, and deputies with Jefferson County are also responding.

Drones and search and rescue crews are combing the woods.

He was last seen wearing a black pizza shirt and gray sweat pants, as seen in the photo.

He is 4′3″ with red hair and freckles.

If you see him, call 911.





©2025 Cox Media Group