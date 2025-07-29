Have you seen her? Vulnerable woman missing for a week in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department needs your help finding a vulnerable woman who has been missing for a week.

Her name is Ashley Watson and she’s 35 years old.

The department says Ashley presents cognitively as closer to an 8-year-old child – and hasn’t been taking her medications.

She disappeared from her apartment on Southeast 252nd sometime after 9 p.m. on July 22nd and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say she doesn’t drive and doesn’t typically take the bus alone. She normally walks to places along 104 Avenue Southeast, between Southeast 256th and Southeast 240th.

They say she’s also visited places in Puyallup and Milton before, so people in those cities should also keep an eye out for her.

Ashley is 5′7″, and unlike the picture attached to this article, currently has long black wavy hair. She has a tattoo on her right hand of a snake and a rose tattoo on her upper torso. She usually carries a stuffed bunny toy in her shirt.

If you see Ashley or know where she might be, call 911 right away.

©2025 Cox Media Group