Have you seen her? Search underway for missing Thurston County woman

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who left her car at the courthouse over a month ago – and hasn’t been heard from since.

Her name is Michelle Francis and her friends and family are worried about her.

Deputies say she parked her car outside of the Thurston County Courthouse on July 23 but didn’t leave in it. Friends and family haven’t been able to get a hold of her.

Deputies say Francis was spotted at the Union Gospel Mission on August 4 and may still frequent that area. If you see her or know where she might be, email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

