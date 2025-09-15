Gunfire outside Tacoma’s Lobster Shop sparks panic, three-car crash

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A shooting outside of a Tacoma restaurant resulted in a three-car collision on Friday.

At approximately 10 p.m., Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a shooting outside the Lobster Shop in the 4000 block of Ruston Way, according to The News Tribune.

Tacoma shooting leads to three-car crash

Multiple calls to TPD reported gunshots. Witnesses saw an individual firing several rounds in the area, TPD Sergeant John Correa told The News Tribune.

A group of bystanders was in the parking lot of the restaurant during the shooting. As the group scrambled to their cars and fled the scene, three vehicles collided.

All drivers remained on the scene until authorities arrived. One individual mentioned they sustained injuries from the crash.

The shooter fled from the area, and no arrests have been made. TPD claimed one person was firing gunshots, and approximately 25 shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

