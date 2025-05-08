Guemes Island vehicle ferry delayed again. When will it come back?

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — If you’ve been waiting for the return of the Guemes Island vehicle ferry, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

The ferry has been out of service since mid-March.

It was supposed to return to service on April 30, but that didn’t happen.

According to the operations manager, it was delayed because the contractor performing drydock work, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, needed more time.

Work is now estimated to wrap up mid-May.

The boat would need to run a series of trials for several days before it could sail back to Anacortes and be cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Only after issuance of the new stability letter can the vessel re-enter regular service,” the latest ferry notice states.

If all goes according to plan – the soonest the vessel could be back on its sailing schedule would be May 22.

A passenger-only ferry is still in operation.

