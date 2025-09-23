Guemes Island Ferry crew saves pilot who crashed into the water

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A Guemes Island Ferry crew rescued a pilot who crashed into the water on Monday.

The Skagit County Commissioner’s Office says the plane was just slightly west of the ferry’s usual route.

The crew had just headed up to the lunchroom for their break when they saw the plane go down in the channel.

They called 911 right away and went out to rescue the pilot.

The commissioner’s office says he didn’t seem to have any injuries – he was just cold and wet from the crash.

When they arrived at the Anacortes terminal, police, fire and EMS were waiting to help him.

No word on what caused the crash.

