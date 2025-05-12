Ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport due to ‘runway equipment’ outage, ground delay in place

ATLANTA, Ga. — A ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday has now been lifted. A ground delay is now in place.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop was placed at 10:40 a.m. due to an equipment outage and lasted until noon.

Officials said all inbound flights were being held at their origin until noon.

The FAA shared the following statement with Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.

“The FAA has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a runway equipment issue. Technicians are working to address the problem.”

Just before 1 p.m., the FAA said the ground stop was lifted and a delay is now in place until 3 p.m.

