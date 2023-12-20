Grim Reaper backpack leads to arrest of Olympia burglary suspect

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A distinct backpack stolen from an Olympia business led to the arrest of a burglary suspect in the downtown area.

Earlier in December, patrol officers walking in downtown Olympia noticed the door of a business had been pried open.

A security camera at an adjacent business showed a man prying the door open and then leaving with stolen items.

The store owner confirmed that several items had been stolen, including a backpack featuring the Grim Reaper and the words “dead homies.”

The following morning, the suspect was seen downtown carrying the backpack. Officers found the man, who was still carrying the backpack and was wearing the same shoes seen in the surveillance video of the break-in, according to Olympia Police.

Inside the stolen backpack, police found the clothes the suspect wore during the burglary, a crowbar, and a Bluetooth speaker reported stolen from another business earlier that morning.

The man was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail on two counts of commercial burglary.

Olympia commercial burglary arrest (Olympia Police Department)

