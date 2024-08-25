Green Lake smash and grab, 14 cars damaged, police searching for suspects

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for two men wearing coveralls who crashed a car into the front door of a business, attempted to steal a safe, and caused thousands of dollars in property damage in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle.

On Thursday, Seattle Police responded to a smash-and-grab burglary in the 400 block of Northeast 71st Street in Green Lake.

Police said the suspects were two men who were wearing coveralls and masks.

They smashed through the glass door and tried to rip out a safe with a chain but were not successful.

While trying to rip the safe out, they also took the security gate off the building and damaged the front walls of the business.

Without the safe, the suspects fled in two cars before police arrived.

One car crashed into fourteen other cars and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, police said.

Detectives with the General Investigations Unit have been assigned to the case and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.









©2024 Cox Media Group