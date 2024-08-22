Green Lake drug store, multiple cars damaged while suspects flee unsuccessful robbery

SEATTLE — Multiple suspects unsuccessfully tried to rob Bartell Drugs in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood Thursday, hitting a total of fourteen cars on escape.

Around 5:30 a.m. 911 received calls that two cars were using a chain to try to rip a gate from a business in the 400 block of Northeast 71st Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), arriving officers discovered a section of the exterior wall of the business had been torn down in an attempt to remove a safe. The suspects were not successful.

While fleeing the scene, SPD says one of the cars struck a total of fourteen vehicles as it traveled east down 70th Street.

KIRO 7 reached out to Rite Aid, who bought out Bartell Drugs in the fall of 2020. A spokesperson with Rite Aid offered the following statement:

We’re unable to comment at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. We’re grateful no one was injured in the attempted robbery and we are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. We respectfully defer you to law enforcement for any further inquiry. Employee and customer safety is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring everyone feels safe in our stores.

Police say the suspects and cars are still outstanding.

