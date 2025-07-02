Grays Harbor family nearly hit by bullet in drive-by shooting

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says a bullet from a drive-by almost hit a family Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Wynooche Valley Road just after 10:30 p.m.

The caller said a car drove down the road and shot multiple times at the house.

One of the bullets came through the window, almost hitting the people inside.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who lives on the road to check their surveillance cameras and turn over any video they have of the incident.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect(s) or vehicle involved, contact Detective Joe South at 360-964-1932.

