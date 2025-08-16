Grays Harbor Deputy helps disabled veteran who ran out of gas

MONTESANO, Wash. — A deputy with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man who ran out of gas on Wynooche Valley Road on Friday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the man was a disabled veteran and couldn’t afford gas because he had yet to receive his Social Security check.

Instead of towing the car, Deputy Dylan Spencer paid for the man’s gas using the BlueBridge Alliance program so that he could make it to his next destination, the post said.

The BlueBridge Alliance program is funded through local donations and allows law enforcement agencies to help those in need by providing food, clothing, fuel, or other forms of assistance, according to bluebridgealliance.org.

