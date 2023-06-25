Grant County crews battle fire wildfire near mobile home park, person arrested for reckless burning

Grant County District 13 firefighters battled a wildfire on Saturday near the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home park in the 17000 block of Highway 28.

Firefighters said the fire threatened the east side of the park and help was requested from Ephrata Firefighters and Grant County Fire District 7. The fire was contained on both sides and natural barriers slowed the start of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was contained at about 15 acres. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person for reckless burning.

“Another reminder fires will start easily and spread rapidly in our vegetation,” said Grant County Fire District 13.









