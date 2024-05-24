Local

Graham garage fire halted before it could reach home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham Fire and Rescue and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a residential fire around 8 a.m. on Friday.

According to Graham Fire and Rescue, crews found a large detached garage on fire in the 21000 block of 88th Avenue East in Graham. The garage was fully engulfed in flames and threatening the home.

A quick response by fire crews was able to stop the fire before it spread to the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

