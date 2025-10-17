Grab the raincoat! You may need it this weekend.

KIRO 7’s meteorologists say you should brace for some wet weather this weekend.

Friday will be mostly cloudy at times, and some scattered showers will be on the radar through the morning and afternoon. Rain showers are moving to the southeast and will be over the Cascades in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows tonight back in the 40s. There will be a few showers lingering over the lowlands later, so the roof of T-Mobile Park may need to be closed for Game 5 of the ALCS as the Mariners hope to take the lead against the Blue Jays.

This weekend, expect a more potent weather system to approach western Washington and bring rain across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow levels rising with warmer air will bring heavy rain to the mountains and moderate rain to the lowlands Saturday night into Sunday. It’ll become a bit windy across the northern waters of Puget Sound and the coast.

Rainfall totals will be in the 0.50″ to 1.00″ range in the lowlands for the weekend through Sunday night. Two to four inches of rain will fall in the mountains, priming rivers for later flooding concerns if we have more heavy rain next week, though for the weekend event, rivers should not flood.

Snow will be absent for most of the mountains until later in the day Sunday and into Monday, when we could see snow down to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Rain will taper Monday and Tuesday, and the forecast for the second half of the work week remains uncertain, but for your forward planning, it is a good idea to plan on more rain by Wednesday through Sunday next week.

The rainfall we are receiving in the mountains this weekend will help to prime the rivers for potential flooding if we get a heavy rainfall or an atmospheric river event in the period beyond next Wednesday.

Forecast models have been back-and-forth on the potential for an atmospheric river to affect the Pacific Northwest late next week.

Stay tuned for updates from the KIRO 7 meteorologist team as you enjoy your weekend.

