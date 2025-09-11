Grab a bite: Chic new dining spot soft opens Friday

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The perfect date or hangout spot is preparing to open in University Village.

On Friday, Woodinville’s DeLille Cellars is doing a soft opening of its chic “en ville” restaurant, café, and bottle shop. Its grand opening is on September 19.

What DeLille En Ville has to offer

DeLille En Ville will feature a locally sourced, French-inspired menu with shareable bites and coffee, along with DeLille wine available by the bottle, according to its website.

Instead of the typical wine tasting, visitors can order flights paired with the small bites, The Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

DeLille En Ville will start with a lunch and dinner menu, and plans to add brunch in the coming months.

“We’re excited to showcase our wine and hospitality with more people living in or visiting the Seattle area, as well as providing an additional offering for our amazing customers that have supported us over the last 30-plus years,” DeLille Cellars CEO Tom Dugan told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Locals may recognize the space as the old Rivian showroom, which once housed the first Amazon Books store, according to the media outlet.

DeLille En Ville is the company’s second restaurant.

Open 7 days a week in University Village

After its grand opening, DeLille En Ville will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s located at 2623 Northeast University Village Street.

It will join other popular restaurants such as Ba Bar, Eureka!, JOEY, Elemental Pizza, and Din Tai Fung.

