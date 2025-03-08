Electric ferry conversion slowed to restore service by summer

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has announced that the conversion of two of Washington State Ferries’ largest vessels to hybrid-electric power will be postponed until after the 2026 World Cup.

Seattle is set to host matches starting in mid-June 2026, and the conversion project will resume once the event is over.

Ferguson explained that the delay is part of a larger strategy to fully restore ferry service by this summer. Converting the ferries would require them to be out of service for an extended period, disrupting service.

The Wenatchee, the first ferry scheduled for conversion, would have been unavailable for at least 22 months if the work had been completed by this summer. The hybrid-electric transition aligns with former Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, as part of WSF’s Long Range Plan.

Washington ferries back in action

In the meantime, Washington State Ferries says it will keep vessels in operation, ensuring 18 ferries are running this summer—the highest number since 2019. To provide full domestic service, WSF needs 21 vessels, with 18 in service at any given time, according to the governor’s office.

WSF has faced challenges with aging vessels, mechanical breakdowns, and staff shortages, leading to canceled sailings and unreliable service.

The first two hybrid-electric ferries are now expected to begin service in 2028, with three additional ferries to follow by 2030, as outlined in WSF’s project overview.

