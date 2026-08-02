Governor gives emergency press conference as Spokane fire spreads

Speaking in an emergency press conference on Zoom Saturday after 6 p.m., Washington Governor Bob Ferguson urged those near Spokane to follow the advice of emergency personnel as fires and evacuations spread.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, two fires are currently burning near Spokane. One, the Fairview Fire, has spread across more than 100 acres. The other, the Old Trails Fire, has burned over 2,000 acres.

The fires have prompted Level 3 Get Out Now evacuation orders in and around the city and led to a blackout impacting over 40,000 customers in the area.

As of Saturday evening, both fires are uncontained.

Earlier Saturday, Ferguson declared a statewide emergency ahead of extreme fire danger over the weekend.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided when available.

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