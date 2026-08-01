Gov. Bob Ferguson declares statewide burn ban for unprecedented critical fire danger today

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency due to what the National Weather Service has called a “particularly dangerous situation” Red Flag Alert for wildfires.

The emergency proclamation includes a statewide prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30. It also allows Washington state to access additional resources through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a nationwide mutual aid system.

“Our record-setting drought and high winds are creating dangerous conditions across the state,” Governor Ferguson said. “I am declaring an emergency to help prevent loss of life and property damage. I encourage all Washingtonians to do their part to protect our state during these extreme conditions.”

“This year has already been one of our busiest wildfire years on record, and we just started August,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. “Our firefighters are already stretched thin across the state, and with more heat and wind expected this weekend and for the rest of the summer, any new spark on our tinder dry landscapes can lead to another devastating wildfire. I’m urging all Washingtonians to not be that spark.”

Washington is in the midst of a record-setting fourth consecutive statewide drought.

More than 1,000 fires have burned approximately 425,000 acres — the most acres burned since 2021, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Currently, more than 200,000 acres are burning in 12 large fires, according to Ferguson’s Office.

The Governor’s emergency proclamation establishes a statewide ban on outdoor burning, including but not limited to:

yard debris burning,

trash disposal,

land clearing,

weed abatement,

bonfires, and

campfires not contained in structures such as fire rings.

The ban does not prohibit liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves or grills over non-flammable surfaces and at least five feet from flammable vegetation; agricultural or silvicultural burning with appropriate fire permits; or campfires on private property or at state, county and municipal parks and campgrounds that are contained in structures such as fire rings or fire pits.

The Governor’s burn ban does not supersede more restrictive bans issued by local governments or the Department of Natural Resources.

Always check local restrictions before burning during the summer months.

©2026 Cox Media Group