Governor Ferguson kicks off FAFSA completion campaign at Renton High School

RENTON, Wash. — Governor Bob Ferguson launched his new campaign to raise Washington’s low college aid application completion rates with a rally at Renton High School.

Ferguson signed an executive order creating the Washington Completes FAFSA campaign that is aimed at improving the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates in Washington.

Washington FAFSA completion rates sit at 52%, with a little over 42,000 student completing their applications, according to the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC).

Washington Completes FAFSA campaign plans to improve those numbers by getting the word out to high school students about funds available not just for college, but also for apprenticeships and post-high school training.

In addition to FAFSA, students can also apply for the Washington College Grant with the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA), which can also be used to register for apprenticeships or “on-the-job” training programs that qualify.

“We are thrilled to have the Governor’s direct support in promoting FAFSA and WASFA applications,” said Isaac Kwakye, Deputy Executive Director of WSAC. “Completing a financial aid application is a critical step in unlocking opportunities for more than half of Washington’s students who might not otherwise be able to attend college.”

The campaign will create a board that will include students, school district officials, and university representatives, which will track the campaign’s progress and goals.

The 2026-2027 FAFSA applications will be available on October 1.

Students can find more information about the FAFSA here and information on state financial assistance here.

