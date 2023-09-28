Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19, again

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, and it’s not the first time.

On Thursday, a news release from his office said he had mild symptoms, including a mild cough.

He will continue working, but virtually.

Inslee was exposed to someone who tested positive before he received his updated booster shot on Wednesday night.

He then tested positive on Thursday morning.

“COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”

Inslee also tested positive for COVID in May 2022 and in February of this year.

