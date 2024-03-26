Gov. Inslee takes stance on return of grizzlies to North Cascades

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is taking a position on the possible of return of grizzly bears to the North Cascades.

Last week, officials with the National Park Service were strongly leaning toward their reintroduction.

The bears were hunted out of the area in 1996.

Federal officials are looking at plans for the grizzlies to roam. Those involve releasing three to seven bears into the North Cascades each year over a period of five to ten years.

On Monday, Inslee posted a comment on social media on the subject, saying the reintroduction will restore balance to Washington state’s natural heritage.

A final decision could come as soon as late April.

I appreciate the Biden admin's efforts to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem. The last confirmed grizzly sighting in this prime habitat was nearly 30 years ago and slow reintroduction will restore balance to our state’s natural heritage. https://t.co/tk5BZudDDc — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 25, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group