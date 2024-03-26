Local

Gov. Inslee takes stance on return of grizzlies to North Cascades

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Gov. Inslee takes stance on return of grizzlies to North Cascades File photo. (KenCanning/Getty Images)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is taking a position on the possible of return of grizzly bears to the North Cascades.

Last week, officials with the National Park Service were strongly leaning toward their reintroduction.

The bears were hunted out of the area in 1996.

Federal officials are looking at plans for the grizzlies to roam. Those involve releasing three to seven bears into the North Cascades each year over a period of five to ten years.

On Monday, Inslee posted a comment on social media on the subject, saying the reintroduction will restore balance to Washington state’s natural heritage.

A final decision could come as soon as late April.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read