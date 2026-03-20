Gov. Ferguson looks ahead to next week’s meeting with NBA Commissioner

WASHINGTON — As basketball madness overtakes the country, Washingtonians wonder when the NBA’s march towards expansion will bring answers to the 18-year wait for the return of the Seattle Supersonics.

On Monday, Governor Bob Ferguson will meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, representing the state.

“I plan to do a lot of listening,” Ferguson said of the meeting. “What I’ve tried to emphasize with him, and others, is that the state stands ready to be helpful. That this is a priority for me.”

On Wednesday, owners will vote on whether to open bids for new franchises and increase revenue sharing from 1/30th per team to 1/32.

A supermajority of owners will need to approve opening the bids, and a second vote will confirm the expansion and locations.

Ferguson, citing his attendance at Lenny Wilkins’ basketball camps, says he also brings a fan perspective to the commissioner.

“I have a pretty good appreciation for the loss that our community experienced with lost the Sonics,” Ferguson said.

The Governor does not believe that the “Millionaire’s Tax” he will soon sign will dissuade the NBA.

“We lost the Sonics to a state that has an income tax, and we did not at the time. And Steph Curry’s paid a lot of money in California, and they have a pretty hefty income tax.” Ferguson said. “But, if he brings it up, of course, we’ll talk about it.”

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