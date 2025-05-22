Gov. Ferguson leads coalition supporting multi-state lawsuit to block Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson filed an amicus brief in support of a multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying they are unlawful and disproportionately harm Washington state.

Amicus curiae translates to “friend of the court.” According to the American Cornerstone Institute, it is a legal document filed by a third party, not directly involved in the lawsuit, who has a strong interest in the case’s outcome. These briefs provide additional information, legal analysis, or perspectives to assist the court in making its decision.

Ferguson’s brief states:

“If allowed to remain in effect, the President’s tariffs will continue to wreak havoc on Washington-based interests by disrupting established supply chains, forcing businesses and consumers to pay more for goods, equipment, and services, and interfering with the Governor’s ability to shape and implement a state budget and pursue state policy priorities amid the significant uncertainty, chaos, and adverse economic conditions caused by the tariffs.”

He is leading a coalition of 24 public and private partners in opposition of the tariffs.

The multistate lawsuit, which Ferguson’s brief supports, asserts that the president does not have the authority to impose these steep tariffs without Congressional approval. It also challenges Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from 46 other trading partners, scheduled to go into effect July 9.

Ferguson argues that the economy, businesses, and consumers in Washington, which is the country’s ninth-largest state exporter of goods, will “suffer unique and disproportionate harm from President Trump’s reckless and unprecedented tariffs.”

Ferguson says that China, Canada and Mexico are three of Washington’s top trading partners. Together, these three countries account for nearly half of Washington’s imports. In 2024, Washington companies exported $12 billion in goods to China, $7.9 billion in goods to Canada and $4.3 billion in goods to Mexico.

“Altogether, the illegal tariffs could cost Washington companies an estimated $18 to $21 billion. By comparison, last year Washington companies paid just $2 billion in total tariffs on all imports from all countries — meaning the new tariffs could increase the state’s tariff burden tenfold," Ferguson wrote.

©2025 Cox Media Group