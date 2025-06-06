Google searches for ‘how to move to Canada’ cited in Travis Decker federal case

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Caleb Decker, the man accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters near Leavenworth, Washington, after authorities say he fled the area and may be attempting to escape prosecution.

According to a newly filed affidavit from U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Keegan Stanley, Decker is charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

The charge comes in addition to existing state charges that include three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

The affidavit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington, describes the intensive investigation following the disappearance and death of Decker’s children: Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia.

The girls were last seen on May 30, during a scheduled custody visit in the Wenatchee area.

Their remains were discovered two days later, on June 2, on U.S. Forest Service land near Icicle River Road in Leavenworth.

Decker’s vehicle was found at the scene, but he was not.

Court documents reveal that Decker, a former military member and avid outdoorsman, may have used his extensive knowledge of wilderness survival to evade capture.

Authorities say he is trained in long-distance movement, navigation, and off-the-grid living.

Investigators also noted that Decker once lived off the land in remote terrain for more than two months.

According to the affidavit, Decker conducted a series of Google searches on May 26, 2025 — just days before the girls were reported missing — that included phrases like “how does a person move to canada”, “how to relocate to canada”, “jobs canada” and “jobs canada”.

He also visited the official Canadian job website, suggesting he may have been planning to flee the country.

The affidavit notes that the location of the girls’ remains is less than a dozen miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches to the Canadian border.

The U.S. Marshals believe Decker may have headed into remote terrain with the intention of escaping law enforcement.

A Chelan County Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Decker’s arrest on June 3, ordering no bail until his first appearance in court.

That warrant carries nationwide extradition authority.

Decker’s location remains unknown, and law enforcement agencies nationwide continue the search. Officials urge the public to report any confirmed sightings to authorities immediately.

